Adyson Hendrix leads Lincoln to third-straight county title

LINCOLN — Lincoln junior Adyson Hendrix seems to be checking off one milestone or another almost every time she laces up her cleats these days. On Friday night, her latest accomplishment came when she scored her 100th career goal for the Golden Bears in an 8-1 win over Munford in the Talladega County Championship game.
“I did not think that I would get that at all,” Hendrix said. “I mean, I figured maybe 50, not 100.”
Not that Hendrix was satisfied with crossing that milestone. She scored two additional times after her 100th score in the 55th minute to finish with five total goals scored in the championship game.
Of course, none of them meant more to Hendrix than No. 100.
“I mean to me, they are all special in their own little way, but yeah, for sure that is crazy,” Hendrix said. “It only happens once.”
The junior’s dominant efforts in Lincoln’s third-straight county championship helped Hendrix earn tournament MVP honors for the second consecutive season.
Hendrix’s first score came in the fifth minute of the game, but Munford’s defense held strong after that as the Golden Bears (7-4) failed to score again in the first 47 minutes despite recording 11 shots on goal during that span.
“I think in the first half, we were a little tense,” Lincoln coach William Bailey said. “We felt some sort of pressure for some reason. We weren’t relaxed.”
That pressure seemed to evaporate in the second half. Munford’s second-best look of the night came in the 47th minute of the game, but within 60 seconds, Lincoln sophomore Emi Nabors found the back of the net to put the Golden Bears up 2-0.
Hendrix scored twice in the next seven minutes, assisted once by sophomore Olivia Jones. In between those two shots, a Munford defender also ran into a loose ball, resulting in an own goal.
Sophomore Emily McGehee scored Lincoln’s remaining goal.
Hendrix took ownership of the school record for career goals since she scored her 93rd previously this season. As they did on Friday night, the PA system announced the accomplishment, which Bailey said caught the superstar by surprise.
“She said, ‘I had no idea,’” Bailey said. “I thought I had 70 something.”
What to know
—Lincoln finished the game with 21 shots on goal. Munford, meanwhile, only recorded three such shots on Friday.
—Catherine Harriss scored Munford’s lone goal in the 61st minute off a penalty kick.
—Harriss was joined on the all-tournament team by London Best and Savanah Tovar. Hendrix represented the Golden Bears alongside Nabors, sophomore Kailey Morgan and senior Makiah Swain.
Who said
—Hendrix on setting a record that can’t be beaten: “Maybe, I hope not. We have a few that I think can beat me and I hope that they do.”
—Bailey on how high Hendrix can push the record: “I hope it is a really, really, really high number. It’s awesome when you see a record set. ... She really admired (former record-holder) Madison Hill. She thought Madison hung the moon.”
Next up
—Lincoln hosts Sylacauga Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
—Munford (2-3) travels to Saks on Tuesday at 5 p.m.