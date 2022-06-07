6 area players earn ASWA All-State honors

East central Alabama was well-represented on the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s all-state softball team, which was released Saturday.
The Daily Home’s coverage area had six athletes selected to the squad.
Pell City had two players earn all-state honors. The Panthers had a historic season as they finished third in the Class 6A state tournament. For the Panthers, this was their deepest postseason run in school history.
Katlyan Dulaney earned second-team all-state honors. The senior pitcher earned 20 wins from the circle for the Panthers. Dulaney recorded 110 strikeouts and had an ERA of 2.051 in 143⅓ innings of action. Dulaney allowed 42 earned runs and 36 walks for Pell City.
“She really stepped up this season and led the way pitching for us,” Pell City head coach Brittany Gillison said. “Out of the 34 wins that we had this season, Katlyan had 20 of those wins. Any time a player can go and get you 20 wins in a season is huge. She really stepped up and led the team this year.”
She also got it done at the plate as she posted a .394 batting average with seven home runs, 56 RBIs and 29 runs scored.
Evi Edwards earned honorable mention all-state honors. Edwards had a huge season at the plate for the Panthers. The senior had a .438 batting average with 10 home runs, 44 RBIs and 42 runs scored. She also recorded 10 stolen bases for the Panthers.
“Evi led the way in hitting for us,” Gillison said. “She led the team with a .438 batting average. She was second on the team with hits with 63. She led the team with 10 home runs. Evi was a great senior leader for us. Both of them came and showed out for us this year.”
Munford also had a player recognized on the all-state team. The Lions fell one game short of advancing to the state tournament.
Munford’s Khloe Shears earned honorable mention all-state honors in Class 4A. Shears recorded 11 shutouts this season for the Lions. The junior pitcher played a major role in leading Munford to within a game of advancing to the Class 4A state tournament. Shears recorded 193 strikeouts with only 47 walks in 175 innings in the circle. Shears had an ERA of 1.68 and a WHIP of 1.217.
“I can’t say enough good things about Khloe,” Munford head coach Kathryne Shoop said. “She is kind of a boss in the circle. She doesn’t let anything shake her. She always gave us a chance to be in the game. She hit her pitches, she hit her spots exactly where they needed to be. She’s a fighter. She would have 11 or 12 pitch at-bats and she never gave up or quit. She worked as hard in the first inning as she would in her 18th inning of the day. She fielded her position very well too. She had some diving catches. All around she was awesome.”
Ragland had three players earn first all-state honors in Class 1A.
Campbell Adams earned first-team all-state honors as a catcher. Sammie Day Jones earned first-team all-state honors as an outfielder. Addie Campbell also earned first-team all-state honors as an outfielder.