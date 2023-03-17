 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Shocco Springs team travels to Ecuador

TALLADEGA — Twice a year, Shocco Springs sends mission teams to Hacienda El Refugio, a small training and retreat center in Calacali, Ecuador. The original work/project relationship between Shocco and El Refugio has developed through the years into a more meaningful friendship.

When Shocco learned about the need for a house to be built for El Refugio’s Director of Retreats, Danny Penaloza, the organization quickly responded by contributing through finances and labor. Danny, his wife Katy, and their children Aaron and Abby, have been living in a small, two-bedroom apartment and need a larger space for their growing family. The Penalozas, Ecuadorian national missionaries, have a long history working with El Refugio — more than 13 years for Danny and more than seven years for Katy.