Shocco Springs team travels to Ecuador

TALLADEGA — Twice a year, Shocco Springs sends mission teams to Hacienda El Refugio, a small training and retreat center in Calacali, Ecuador. The original work/project relationship between Shocco and El Refugio has developed through the years into a more meaningful friendship.
When Shocco learned about the need for a house to be built for El Refugio’s Director of Retreats, Danny Penaloza, the organization quickly responded by contributing through finances and labor. Danny, his wife Katy, and their children Aaron and Abby, have been living in a small, two-bedroom apartment and need a larger space for their growing family. The Penalozas, Ecuadorian national missionaries, have a long history working with El Refugio — more than 13 years for Danny and more than seven years for Katy.
Shocco team members Russell Klinner, Matt Cowart, Lauren Cowart, Parker Cowart, Israel Torres, Nick Butler, Casey Pearson, Draven Campbell, Josh Hibbs and Terri Ledbetter traveled Feb. 5-14 and began building on the house foundation that had been poured in January. They built walls, installed rafters, cut steel to form the metal plates that they used to secure the huge beams for the roof, installed roof decking, and painted and sealed the outside walls, among other tasks.
“The work during this trip was especially rewarding because we were building for and alongside the family who will live in the home," Shocco Executive Director Russell Klinner said. "These are El Refugio staff who have become good friends.”
Matt and Lauren Cowart, both full-time directors at Shocco, are a husband and wife team who have felt a calling to mission work, and have traveled with the teams to El Refugio whenever possible. Wanting their children to understand the importance of serving others, they offered their oldest son, 8-year-old Parker, the opportunity to join the mission trip as his Christmas and birthday gift.
This was Parker’s first time on an airplane, his first time out of the country, and his first time to be completely immersed in a different culture. In spite of the language barrier, he was happy to make eight new friends — children living at El Refugio’s camp.
In addition to playtime with his new friends, Parker helped the mission team by painting the metal plates, carrying lumber, and painting the outer walls of the house.
“It was hard work and I sweated a lot,” he said.
“It was delicious,” he said. “My favorite was the way they made the eggs.”
One morning he joined the hike up a nearby mountain in the tradition of the Shocco mission teams. His reaction was that the scenery was beautiful, but by the time he reached the top he was ready for breakfast.
On Fun Day, the group hiked to a waterfall and Parker enjoyed swimming in the water with his dad, Matt. To Parker, this was a very special family experience that he will never forget. When asked if he wants to return next year, even if it meant giving up his Christmas and birthday gifts again, he replied, “Yes!”
To his mom, Lauren, this was a huge joy to serve alongside her husband and son.
“Matt and I have always wanted our family to serve together, and we want our children to understand that following Jesus means being willing to share the love of Christ with others,” he said.
For first-time participant Terri Ledbetter, this experience was life altering. Terri had suffered several huge losses in 2022, including the unexpected death of her husband. Instinctively a planner, Terri was floundering, trying to figure out her next step since the losses negated the life plans she had made.
“I had heard about the Ecuador trip and thought about joining the group because I was at a confusing point in my life," she said. "Nothing was the same anymore. I didn’t know what my next step should be because all my plans had been shattered”.
After the first day’s meeting and Bible study with the El Refugio staff, Terri quickly sensed that God brought her there, not just to help with the building project, but to allow the camp staff to minister to her. She realized that she had been reacting to all the chaos and change of the past year, trying to figure out how to fix things and make a new plan, but had left God out of the process.
“Being out in nature and having quiet prayer time helped me refocus and ask God for guidance," she said. "Although we worked hard physically, I came back home refreshed and peaceful, knowing that God has a plan for me. I don’t have to figure this out alone.”
The semi-annual mission trips to Ecuador always serve a two-fold purpose: the Shocco team works alongside the El Refugio staff in work projects and serving their local community, but with every trip the Shocco team members are encouraged, refreshed, and challenged in their spiritual growth, as well.
If you would like to give toward the El Refugio building project, visit give.onecollective.org and make a donation on behalf of “El Refugio: Danny & Katy’s House”. To give by mail, send to One Collective, 2155 Point Blvd, Suite 200, Elgin, IL 60123.
Shocco Springs is a set apart retreat center located in Talladega and is designed to create enduring and impactful life experiences. For more information about Shocco Springs, visit shocco.org.