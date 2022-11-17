 Skip to main content
Several Baptist churches drop-off points for children’s gift charity

As the Thanksgiving season approaches, many families and children are giving thanks and giving back — to children in need around the world through Operation Christmas Child.

Shoebox gifts prepared by generous donors and filled with toys, hygiene items, and school supplies may be dropped off now during National Collection Week, Nov. 14 through Nov. 21. More than 4,500 drop-off sites are now open, including Hepzibah Baptist Church in Talladega, First Baptist Church of Sylacauga, First Baptist Church of Oxford and Carey Baptist Association in Ashland, among many others. 