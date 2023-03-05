Pastor marks 29 years at Pine Grove Missionary Baptist

Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church, will honor the 29th anniversary of the Rev. Joseph Stafford Rowser, Jr. as pastor with a “Second Sunday ‘Walk-Thru: Meet and Greet’ Celebration” on March 12, from 12:30-1:30 p.m.
It’s requested that visitors enter and exit through the church sanctuary, wear a mask as precautionary protection and practice social distance.
The theme is Ezekiel 22:30-31: “Protecting People While Trusting God To Supply.”
Rev. Rowser says he expresses “gratefulness and thankfulness to almighty God for really sustaining and protecting” his family, his church families, and the residents and friends of his district during the pandemic.
Rowser has been a minister for 47 years and a pastor for 43 years, having served Pine Grove Lincoln (29) and Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Alexandria (15).
Among his achievements are being first pastor to serve as moderator of the Rushing Springs District Missionary Baptist Association from 1999 to 2010 and first pastor to serve as executive secretary-treasurer of the Alabama State Missionary Baptist Convention, Inc. from 2006-2010 under State President Dr. Louis C. McMillian.
As moderator of Rushing Springs District he successfully recruited Talladega Quality Health Care, a clinic operated by Quality Of Life Health Services since 2005 to serve Talladega County's underserved population. The clinic is still operational to this day.
Rowser has been married 40 years to Sister Edith Marie Hoyett Rowser, who also has served as church musician and choir director for these 29 years.
Pine Grove Lincoln will be 155 years old in November and has had 15 pastors altogether. Rowser said “he lacks only 1 more year of service from tying the record” of the longest serving pastor, Rev. Bryant Jackson (30 years).
For more information, please call 205-763-9028 or 256-441-1025. Love Offerings may be mailed to the church at the P. O. Box 524, Lincoln, Ala. 35096.
The church is located at 500 Charles Drew Ave. in Lincoln.