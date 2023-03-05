 Skip to main content
Pastor marks 29 years at Pine Grove Missionary Baptist

Rev. Joseph Stafford Rowser Jr.

The Rev. Joseph Stafford Rowser Jr.

 Submitted photo

Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church, will honor the 29th anniversary of the Rev. Joseph Stafford Rowser, Jr. as pastor with a “Second Sunday ‘Walk-Thru: Meet and Greet’ Celebration” on March 12, from 12:30-1:30 p.m. 

It’s requested that visitors enter and exit through the church sanctuary, wear a mask as precautionary protection and practice social distance.