Ordination service of Keawong Cross set for Sunday

Pastor and Lady Cortney Keith and the Mt. Zion Baptist church family are proud to announce the ministerial ordination service of Minister Keawong Cross of Anniston on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Stockdale. The theme for the service is “Next Level.”
The speaker for the hour will be the host and ordaining pastor, Pastor Cortney Keith, with special musical guest Drek Taylor and the Spiritual Harmonizers of Talladega.
Because of COVID-19 protocols, the service is limited to invitation only, but it will be live-streamed through the church’s official Facebook page. Everyone in attendance is required to wear masks. The church address is 3037 Stockdale Lane, Munford, Alabama.