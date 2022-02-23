Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church celebrates 147th anniversary

Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church celebrated its 147th anniversary this past Sunday.
The theme was "Overcoming Challenges Continuing The Great Commission," and Rev. Shirley Curry, associate minister, was the messenger.
According to a news release, Macedonia is filled with a huge amount of rich history dating back to 1875, where a group of concerned men of color who recognized a need for a place of worship in their community started a church located on the old Hilmon Bradford farm.
In 1948, Ms. Ellen Bell Embry was the first candidate baptized by then Pastor Reverend Moses C. Jones, who is still an active member today. She was awarded a Certificate of Recognition by the present Pastor, Dante' Whittaker Sr. and congregation for being the first baptism candidate and for her unwavering dedication and service to the church.
Given a certificate of appreciation for their faithfulness were Sister Deoliver Turner (oldest active member, Alpharetta, Ga.), Sister Gladys Turner (Prattville), and Sister Mildred Swain (Tuscaloosa).
"Though these women are matured spiritually and physically, they continue as active members exhibiting their faith in God through their ways and actions," Pastor Dante' Whittaker said. "We refer to them as our Golden Girls (respectfully). To our beloved Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, congratulations on your 147th anniversary. Your dedication and commitment to the continuation of spreading the Gospel through very challenging times are a testament to your faithfulness and commitment to the great Commission."