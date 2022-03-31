Church burglar takes computer, leaves plate of food

Talladega Police are investigating a burglary at Broken Vessel Church on East Street, according to an incident and offense report.
The burglary was reported Wednesday just before 1 p.m. According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, officers at the scene were told that a window had been opened and that a desktop computer was missing from inside.
Investigators also recovered a plate of food inside the church that was not supposed to be there, Thompson said.
As of Thursday afternoon, there were no witnesses or suspects in the case. Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s website, www.talladega.com.