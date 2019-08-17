Narcs arrest dealers and users. They want to stop the suppliers and users. But, with hiring illegals, employers invariably receive a “get out of jail free card.”
Is this right? Fair? Just?
Do the federal government and the American people want to stop illegal immigration or do they only want to persecute a defenseless population who can do practically nothing to defend themselves?
The government’s hypocrisy in this situation, especially under the Trump Administration, is outrageous. We are no longer a nation of laws, for the people, by the people. We are USA, Inc. Even the Supreme Court says corporations are people. In reality, corporations are more than people, and Americans are becoming second class citizens.
One way to put the kibosh on illegals is to punish the users of illegal workers with severe fines, incarcerating the employers doing the hiring, especially those who perform only a cursory due diligence of citizenship or legal status, and seizure of assets just like organized crime and drug dealers. Make it so that the very last thing a company or individual would want to do is to hire an illegal.
G.M. Wigley
Oxford