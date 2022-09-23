 Skip to main content
Hugh Morris: Voting is the price of freedom

Talladega County NAACP

The Talladega County chapter of the NAACP.

 Courtesy photo

Brothers and Sisters, in the last article I sent the wrong venue site to the Daily Home. It was printed through no fault of theirs.

The Talladega County NAACP will hold its Annual Freedom Fund Banquet on Oct. 8 at 5 p.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church Family Life Center. The guest speaker will be our very own Judge Ricky McKinney, pastor of Weeping Mary Missionary Baptist Church in Tuscaloosa. This banquet not only enables us to better serve our community but also helps us to reach out to our young people in this county.