Zora Ellis Junior High's English department receives $7,500 grant

The Alabama Power Foundation has awarded a scholar grant for $7,500 to the eighth-grade English department at Zora Ellis Junior High School in Talladega.
The money will be used to provide teachers with access to professional development and instructional tools needed to raise student achievement in English language arts to grade-level proficiency and beyond.
“Research indicates that teachers are the single most important factor in student achievement, and it is important to invest in their professional development," Alabama Power Community Relations Manager Steve Marlowe said. "The intent of the Scholar and Champion Grant Program is for an entire grade level team of teachers to commit to collaboration, professional growth and peer support to raise student achievement.
"We are excited that (teachers) Candis Posey, Shelia Chappell and Kimberly Reynolds sas the opportunity provided through this grant, and we look forward to seeing positive results for the students at Zora Ellis.”