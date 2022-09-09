 Skip to main content
Zora Ellis Junior High's English department receives $7,500 grant

Ellis grant

Ellis Junior High Principal Brittany Johnson and English teachers Shelia Chappell, Kimberly Reynolds and Candis Posey accepted a check for $7,500 from Alabama Power Community Relations Manager Steve Marlowe. The money will go toward professional development and instructional tools.

 Courtesy photo

The Alabama Power Foundation has awarded a scholar grant for $7,500 to the eighth-grade English department at Zora Ellis Junior High School in Talladega.

The money will be used to provide teachers with access to professional development and instructional tools needed to raise student achievement in English language arts to grade-level proficiency and beyond.