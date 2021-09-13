Zeigler says his platorm is taxpayers and him vs. Gov. Ivey and 'insiders'

State Auditor Jim Zeigler announced his candidacy for governor and proposed a recall law for Alabama during his speech Friday in Sylacauga.
Zeigler (R) recently filed an official gubernatorial election committee with the Secretary of State, and spoke about his campaign platform during a visit to Jay's Sports Grill.
“My basic platform is Zeigler and the taxpayers versus Ivey and the insiders,” he said.
Zeigler is a native of Sylacauga and graduated from Sylacauga High School in 1966. Zeigler's father, Blois Zeigler, was the long-time mayor of Oak Grove. The family operated a Christmas tree farm.
He described his campaign as "low budget" as compared to Gov. Kay Ivey's $1.9 million funded by "insiders."
Zeigler said he wants to propose a bill for a recall vote for governor which 19 other states have.
He said that the state of California is now having a recall campaign targeting Gov. Gavin Newsome. The Tuesday vote will be only the fourth recall election in U.S. history.
He criticized Ivey for raising Alabama’s fuel taxes in 2019. The bill she signed into law calls for a 10 cent increase over a three year period to provide funding for roads and bridges.
The Alabama Senate passed the main bill by a vote of 28-6.
“She put top priority on ramming that gas tax through without a vote of the people," he said. "It wasn’t even on her platform when she ran for governor.”
Zeigler also blasted Ivey’s proposed Interstate 10 toll proposal, “$3 billion prison rental scheme,” and the Amendment 1 bill trying to end elected school boards.
“Ivey has been there long enough that she has earned her retirement and it’s time for her to take it,” he said.
For fundraising, Zeigler encouraged his supporters to “sit down and make a list of people you know are well off. Contact each one and give them a pitch and ask each one for $5,000.”