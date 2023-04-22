Youth sports teams planned for June

A group of nonprofits and public agencies in Talladega have gotten together to offer free youth sports teams over the summer.
Registration will remain open until April 29 for young people between the ages of 12 and 19 wishing to play volleyball, softball or baseball during the month of June.
According to Anton Chatman of Connect Strong, one of the agencies involved, the summer sports program “serves two main purposes. It gives the kids something to do for part of the summer, and it gives them an opportunity to interact with positive role models,” he explained.
Although this program is not part of the city of Talladega’s Parks and Recreation Program, he said any money raised will go back into the Parks and Rec program in the form of grants for kids who cannot afford fees and equipment for recreational league play.
“We’re only doing it for the month of June because the kids only get two months for summer vacation,” he added.
In addition to students in the Talladega City School System, the program is also open to students attending county schools in Lincoln, Munford, Winterboro and Talladega County Central High School.
Grownups have a place with the league, too, Chatman said.
“We’re looking for adult volunteers also, people that might be interested in coaching, or being a referee or umpire, working the concession stands or providing security,” he said.
The goal will be to recruit enough players to have separate girls and boys teams, but if there aren’t enough, the organizers are not averse to fielding co-ed teams, Chatman added. The volleyball and basketball games will be played at the Alabama School for the Deaf, while the softball games will use the city sports complex.
In addition to Connect Strong, the program is being organized by the city of Talladega, Talladega 7, Umbrellas of Hope, Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind and numerous other community organizations.
For more information or to sign up call Chatman at 256-493-0835, Chad Turner at 256-493-9192, Darian Simmons at 256-493-637 or Paul Scott at 256-375-4213.