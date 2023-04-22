 Skip to main content
Youth sports teams planned for June

A group of nonprofits and public agencies in Talladega have gotten together to offer free youth sports teams over the summer.

Registration will remain open until April 29 for young people between the ages of 12 and 19 wishing to play volleyball, softball or baseball during the month of June. 