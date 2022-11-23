 Skip to main content
Young woman speaks of service to others from unique perspective

Katie Farley contributes to a Thanksgiving feast

Katie Farley

Pictured from left with Rainbow Omega resident Katie Farley are Mary Holmes and Sydney Carroll, both health and wellness assistants for Rainbow Omega; Jennifer Jackson, activities coordinator for Rainbow Omega; and Marsha Martin, director for The Lincoln Food Pantry. 

 Laura Nation / The Daily Home

Katie Farley has goals.

And hopes and dreams. And she’s full of ideas.