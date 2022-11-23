Young woman speaks of service to others from unique perspective

Katie Farley has goals.
And hopes and dreams. And she’s full of ideas.
Her energy runs high as she speaks, and tells of the plans she’s making for her life.
She has many. But, also, many years yet to get them done.
At 23, she speaks of service, and says she needs purpose and passion in what she chooses to do.
She’s articulate and thoughtful as her words flow, speaking of the hopes she has for her future. First, she wants to be able to live her life independently, and in this, she’s finding joy in the ways she can reach out to others.
Katie’s hopes reach further than she might physically right now, she reaches out from the high tech wheelchair she commands, not thinking of this as a barrier for meeting her dreams.
She was born with cerebral palsy, and has been on a track with her life, and says she loves to help people.
She and staff members from Rainbow Omega in Talladega County took a little trip over to Lincoln’s Food Pantry last week, where a banquet table bore the efforts Katie put into rounding up donations of food in plenty of time to reach the homes where it’s needed for a Thanksgiving spread.
The boxes and cans and packets of food will be added to the pantry’s year-round offerings for food assistance for local families.
And while these donations are needed year-round, the special efforts for holiday and gathering times are helpful to the organization, said Martha Martin, director of the Lincoln Food Pantry.
Martin and other volunteers had just finished a food pick-up day held at Lincoln United Methodist Church, where close to 200 boxes of food were handed out as part of the pantry’s weekly efforts.
Lincoln’s Food Pantry is part of the network of food providers affiliated with the Central Alabama Food Bank, which provides the majority of the food the pantry has on hand to distribute.
But individuals such as Katie, along with companies and others supporters, generate resources that are free for the pantry’s members to give without being part of the overall provisions provided through Central Alabama Food Bank. This helps the pantry stretch its reach, Martin said, and is always a welcome addition to the distributions.
Jennifer Jackson, activities director for Rainbow Omega, said she and others at the residential community for adults with various challenges were thrilled to help Katie’s Thanksgiving effort take place.
After spreading the word to others at Rainbow Omega, the offerings kept growing and this past Friday afternoon, Katie and the supportive Rainbow Omega staff members arrived at the pantry.
As Katie steered her power chair into the building, she beamed with her happy smile, matching the welcome from the volunteers inside.
She made her way into the storage area, and chatted with the pantry staff, telling them about her project.
“I started this with thinking about how I could help the community,” she said. “Because I’m fortunate, and there are people out there who aren’t.”
She said she started thinking about how she could do this last year, and other people responded, saying they though it was a good idea, and that they’d help.
“It makes me feel like I have a purpose, and that I’m worth something,” she said.
She expressed her desire to pursue her independence to her family members, who she said were supportive, but also concerned to have her leave home.
She came to the decision to pursue her life away from her Hoover home in her teens, and was on a waiting list for six years for a spot to call her own at Rainbow Omega.
She had graduated from high school by the time she reached Rainbow Omega, and said she’s always wanted to have a job and purpose in her life.
Katie will say she knows she has skills to offer, but that also, her condition alters her movements and mobility.
It’s her outlook and desire to help other residents at her new home that is a joy to experience, Jackson said.
“She’s always encouraging other residents to join in on our activities and go together for their meals,” Jackson said. “Even if they say they aren’t really feeling like it. And, because of that, they usually end up feeling better and enjoying things.”
Katie says she doesn’t really see herself in a wheelchair, she doesn’t view herself as helpless or limited in her hopes.
“I’ve learned to live with it, it’s taken me a long time,” she said. “But, God is good.”
She also says she wouldn’t “have her life any other way.”
Rainbow Omega is a nonprofit community for adults, age 18 and over, where residents are offered supportive services, activities and learning opportunities within the Rainbow community. It opened in 1991, and has grown from having just over a dozen residents to approaching 100.
Its name is reflective of the meaning “hope in the end,” which combines the use of the last letter of the Greek alphabet, “omega,” and Biblical references to rainbows as giving hope.
Katie is already busy with another community project, she’s heading up a toy drive just in time for Christmas to add her spirit of purpose to families in her neighboring communities.
The young woman offers encouragement to her co-residents any way she can, Jackson said.
“It’s a pleasure to have this disability,” Katie tells the group. “Because I can relate to people in their situations.”