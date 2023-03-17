Young woman of accomplishment looks toward career in medical research

Valedictorian of Talladega High School’s Class of 2015, Destiny Lawler continues to make a mark in the world.
Lawler is the daughter of the Rev. Gerald Lawler and Nicola Lawler of Talladega. Although Destiny was born in Montgomery, her family came to Talladega, her father’s hometown, in 2008. She attended Zora Ellis Junior High School for seventh and eighth grade, and then went on to THS, where she was crowned Miss Talladega High School and graduated at the top of her class.
“She then went to Alabama State University,” her mother said, “back to her birthplace city of Montgomery, and earned her BS degree, magna cum laude, and now she is at Howard University.” She is currently four years into her studies for a doctorate in pharmacology. She attending Howard on a full ride scholarship.
She earned her bachelor’s degree in forensic biology at Alabama State, and spent her summers at the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Alabama Birmingham, the Homeland Security Careers and a third at the University of North Texas Health Science Center.
Her interest in forensic sprung from her grandfather, who owned a funeral home.
She was recently featured in the Howard University graduate newsletter ”The Sway.”
She told that publication, “I am currently doing breast cancer research in the Comprehensive Cancer Center along with my mentor, Dr. Robert L. Copeland. I am specifically working on triple negative breast cancer (TNBC). I am also involved in joint research with my mentor’s collaborator at Georgetown University College of Medicine, where we are involved in looking at ‘novel strategies for treatment of ethnically diverse triple negative breast cancer.’”
This specific area of research first drew her attention because “African-American women have a higher mortality rate, around 42 percent, compared to European American women. I decided to pursue this this specific area of breast cancer research because TNBC is predominantly seen in young African American women. It is also the most aggressive subtype of breast cancer.”
Upon completing her doctorate, she said, her goal will be to “pursue research involving possible targets for novel drug therapy for common diseases and other comorbidities. I am excited about working on projects researching new drug development methods …”
Having said that, however, she added “I do not define myself solely as a scientist … Outside of science, I am a singer/artist. I just released my first single, which is available on all platforms (as “For Me,” by Des Nicola). Other interests and passions of mine include giving back to my community (and) above all, maintaining my relationship with Jesus Christ and ensuring He is glorified represents who I am.”