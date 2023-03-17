 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Young woman of accomplishment looks toward career in medical research

 

Valedictorian of Talladega High School’s Class of 2015, Destiny Lawler continues to make a mark in the world.

Lawler is the daughter of the Rev. Gerald Lawler and Nicola Lawler of Talladega. Although Destiny was born in Montgomery, her family came to Talladega, her father’s hometown, in 2008. She attended Zora Ellis Junior High School for seventh and eighth grade, and then went on to THS, where she was crowned Miss Talladega High School and graduated at the top of her class. 

   
 