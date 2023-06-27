 Skip to main content
Young Sylacauga readers show improvement, according to test scores

Rhonda Hudson of Indian Valley Elementary is part of a core group of teachers helping young students strengthen their reading skills. 

SYLACAUGA — Sylacauga second- and third-graders showed improvement in their reading competency according to the Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program. Despite the overall state averages falling in comparison to last year, each of these grade levels exceeded the state average.

According to a press release from Sylacauga City Schools, the testing that took place for spring 2023 showed the district’s second grade students at 82 percent proficiency, with a statewide average of 75.38 percent. The third-grade students from Pinecrest Elementary showed 81 percent proficiency with a statewide average of 75.54 percent.