Young Sylacauga readers show improvement, according to test scores

SYLACAUGA — Sylacauga second- and third-graders showed improvement in their reading competency according to the Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program. Despite the overall state averages falling in comparison to last year, each of these grade levels exceeded the state average.
According to a press release from Sylacauga City Schools, the testing that took place for spring 2023 showed the district’s second grade students at 82 percent proficiency, with a statewide average of 75.38 percent. The third-grade students from Pinecrest Elementary showed 81 percent proficiency with a statewide average of 75.54 percent.
A statement from Sylacauga City Schools read, “These students have worked hard to overcome learning barriers presented when the onset of the COVID pandemic interrupted the school day.”
Sylacauga elementary school teachers have received support from school and district administrators and have emphasized the science of reading to address challenges in teaching the skill to youngsters. According to the press release, their efforts and commitment have enabled students of Sylacauga City Schools to succeed in their class work.
Sylacauga schools Superintendent Dr. Michele Eller hired former elementary school teacher and principal Julie Green as the district’s literary specialist, in which capacity she oversees implementation of the Alabama Literacy Act requirements. Along with Green, reading coaches Terra Deloach and Lindsey Kissic coordinate efforts at the elementary schools.
“Proud of SCS’s reading growth. We are not where we want to be, but we are improving each year due to the concentrated efforts of our district literacy specialist, building administrators, reading coaches, & teachers,” Eller said.
According to the release, all K-3 teachers undertook training from Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading Spelling (LETRS). Teachers also used their e-learning days and professional development times to learn new reading concepts for today’s students of the digital age.
Teachers are reinforcing techniques and reading curriculum has been purchased and they are making efforts to implement it. According to the release, summer literacy camps are in place to ensure reading continues in between school terms.
“These combined efforts are proving to be a positive game changer in the reading comprehension of Sylacauga’s elementary students,” according to the city schools’ press release statement.