WWII veteran saluted in St. Clair County

ODENVILLE — William Harrod knew he was having company Thursday.
And he knew it had a lot to do with the role he found himself in as a very young man in 1941.
Stepping up to the call of the U.S. Army as World War II progressed, Harrod spent five years in service to his country and still feels no regrets about the job he was called to do.
Harrod has 101 years of life behind him now. He speaks clearly and without pause about what his service years meant for him.
“I was in the Pacific all that time,” he tells from the living room of the Odenville home he shares with his daughter, Charlene.
He’s surrounded by other family members and friends, as well as new friends he’s making for the occasion organized to commemorate the veteran. The afternoon was organized by the “new family” he’s found with the caregivers and friends from Alabama Hospice Care of Birmingham he’s met, and the occasion was one of honor and respect for the veteran.
The family and friends had his home decked out in patriotic décor for the gathering held July 27, and there was a festive flair for the honors noted, as well as deep respect directed toward one of an estimated 167,00 living veterans from the war Harrod and some 16 million other Americans had a part in.
Amanda Cambron, volunteer manager for Alabama Hospice Care of Birmingham, wanted to be sure her organization paid proper tribute to the patient she’s come to know, along with her other staff members.
Several guests were also part of the festivities, such as Navy retiree John Lauten who presented Harrod with the lapel pin that signifies his stature as the veteran honoree.
“Thank you for your sacrifices, your valor, for protecting us and for defending our rights,” Lauten said as he placed the pin on Harrod’s jacket lapel.
Junior ROTC Cadet Casen Cambron from Pell City High School told Harrod he is considering entering the U.S. Army Reserves, and shared his reasons for being part of the ceremony to the honoree.
“The veterans of our military services have put their lives on the line to protect the freedoms we enjoy,” he said. “Thank you for your commitment to our nation.”
Bradley Dorin, who is in the process of gaining entry to medical school after completing his pre-med studies at The University of Alabama at Birmingham, told Harrod he owed a debt of gratitude for having the opportunity to pursue his chosen career in medicine.
“Because of people like you, I have the freedom to become the best doctor I can be in the greatest country in the world,” he said. “Your willingness to sacrifice for our country has earned you my lasting gratitude.”
High school student Savannah Lee is also heading into a career in health care as a nurse, she told Harrod.
“Thank you for your bravery,” Lee said. “I want to thank you for your service and sacrifice while serving in the Army in World War II.”
Harrod listened carefully to each of the tributes offered, and gave his own words and memories to the others as the gathering continued.
He became a staff sergeant and a squad leader while in the Army, and he specialized in becoming a die maker, a skill he was learning prior to the outbreak of the war.
Refining his skills as a machinist while in the Army was an interest he began while still in high school.
Harrod grew up in Flint. Mich., and the family often traveled to Florida to visit family during the Christmas months.
The Harrods eventually moved to Ft. Myers, where Harrod’s home was completely destroyed by Hurricane Ian in 2022. He moved to his daughter’s home in Odenville in early 2023.
Prior to coming to Alabama, Harrod enjoyed his work and off-time in the Ft. Myers area, and playing golf became one of the things he took to.
He continued the game until he was 98, he said, and when he was in his late 80s, “I shot my age when I played,” smiling at the memory.
“I made the best of all the circumstances I was in,” he said. “I do not regret any of the time I spent in the service.”