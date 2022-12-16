Wreck shuts down Alabama 21 for several hours Thursday

An accident involving two commercial vehicles shut down part of Alabama 21 in Munford for more than nine hours Thursday morning.
Few details of the accident were available Thursday afternoon, as the accident remained under investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Both lanes of Alabama 21 near the 238 mile marker were closed after the accident, which was reported at 12:40 a.m. Thursday. Traffic was diverted to McElderry Road until the roadway was cleared at about 10 a.m. Thursday.
As of 6 a.m. Thursday, ALEA’s patrol division was “still on the scene and will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.”
No information on injuries or spillage was available Thursday.