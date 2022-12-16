 Skip to main content
Wreck shuts down Alabama 21 for several hours Thursday

An accident involving two commercial vehicles shut down part of Alabama 21 in Munford for more than nine hours Thursday morning.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

Few details of the accident were available Thursday afternoon, as the accident remained under investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.