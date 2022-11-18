Wreck knocks out power in Bemiston Saturday

A two-vehicle wreck on East Parkway in Talladega Saturday night sent three people to the hospital and left much of the Bemiston community without power.
According to Talladega Police Lt. Ron McElrath, the wreck occurred around 9 p.m. when a 1998 Chevrolet pickup truck appeared to run the stop sign at Alexander Street and East Parkway. The second vehicle, a 2016 Nissan Altima, was struck on the driver’s side and into a power pole, which broke in two.
McElrath said the vehicles’ drivers, a 20-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, were both injured and were both transported to the emergency room of Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega. A 20-year-old male passenger in the first vehicle was also injured and also went to the hospital, according to McElrath.
Both vehicles were totalled.
The damage to the power pole caused blackouts in the Bemiston community Saturday night, but power was restored once Alabama Power crews were able to replace the broken pole.
No information on the condition of any of the injured parties was available Wednesday afternoon.