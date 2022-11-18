 Skip to main content
Wreck knocks out power in Bemiston Saturday

A two-vehicle wreck on East Parkway in Talladega Saturday night sent three people to the hospital and left much of the Bemiston community without power.

According to Talladega Police Lt. Ron McElrath, the wreck occurred around 9 p.m. when a 1998 Chevrolet pickup truck appeared to run the stop sign at Alexander Street and East Parkway. The second vehicle, a 2016 Nissan Altima, was struck on the driver’s side and into a power pole, which broke in two.