Workshop at library will cover self-publishing

Michael Garrett, author of the Christian suspense novel Over The Edge, will discuss the ins and outs of getting published during a free workshop at the Armstrong-Osborne Library in Talladega starting at 1 p.m. March 25.
Garrett will present three different publication options for writers whose goal is to see their work in print.
Following the presentation, at 2:30 p.m., he will sign copies of Over The Edge, which is set partially in Talladega County.
The author describes the book as “a modern-day David and Goliath suspense story.” ‘When Larissa Baxter faced a Goliath of an adversary, she didn’t even have a stone … Like David, however, she was armed with her faith — and plenty of it.’”
The novel will be available for sale (cash or check only) at the library and through Amazon via christiansuspensenovels.com. A prequel, also set around Logan Martin Lake in Talladega County, will be out soon.