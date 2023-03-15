 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Workshop at library will cover self-publishing

michael garrett

Michael Garrett, author of the Christian suspense novel Over The Edge.

Michael Garrett, author of the Christian suspense novel Over The Edge, will discuss the ins and outs of getting published during a free workshop at the Armstrong-Osborne Library in Talladega starting at 1 p.m. March 25.

Garrett will present three different publication options for writers whose goal is to see their work in print.