Work release inmate recaptured

The inmate who escaped from the Work Release Center in Childersburg last Tuesday has been recaptured.
Pershon O’Neal Pettway, 27, escaped sometime during the early morning hours Sept. 5.
According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, Pettway was spotted driving a stolen vehicle by local law enforcement in Troy the next day. Troy police attempted to pull him over, but he ran and a short vehicle chase ensued. Pettway allegedly bailed out of the vehicle and ran into the woods, but was captured at the intersection of Ray Avenue and Franklin Drive in Troy later the same day.
According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, he was charged with escape in the first degree and eventually turned back over to the state Department of Corrections.
He gave a Troy address when he was booked into the jail in Talladega.
Pettway was convicted of receiving stolen property in the second degree, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia in Pike County in 2022. According to court documents, he was caught with a gun that had been stolen from a local hardware store not long before. He was sentenced to 10 years, split, with two years to serve in the custody of the state Department of Corrections.
He appears to have previous felony convictions for theft in Covington County and burglary in Mobile County, as well as numerous pending cases for breaking into and entering an automobile, also from Mobile County.