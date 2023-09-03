Work camp walkaway charged with escape from 20 years ago

A Huntsville man who walked away from the Childersburg Work Camp 20 years ago was arrested and charged with escape last month.
Elmer S. Stallings III, 48, was served with a warrant for escape in the second degree Aug. 14 at the Greene County Jail. He was transferred to the Talladega County Metro Jail the same day, booked, and released on a $5,000 bond.
His next court appearance is Sept. 22.
According to court records, Stallings and a female co-defendant were arrested in Madison County for three counts of attempted murder and one count of kidnapping in the first degree stemming from an incident in August 1998. A total of three people were shot in that incident, although none fatally. Stallings and his codefendant then drove the third victim to a different location and robbed him of about $400. They were arrested a month later.
Both Stallings and his codefendant pleaded guilty to robbery in the second degree in 1999. Stallings was sentenced to 15 years, split, with one year to complete a boot camp program followed by three years probation.
It is not entirely clear whether he ever went through the boot camp program, but a year after he was sentenced, he was arrested again for kidnapping and menacing in Greene County in March of 2001.
According to the documents available from that case, Stallings approached a man and his sister in the parking lot of the Boligee Post Office. When the sister went inside, Stallings told the man that his cousin owed him money. When the man said he was not going to pay his cousin’s debt, Stallings pointed a .380 caliber handgun at his head and forced him to drive to a nearby bank, where he was told to withdraw $400. The victim went into the bank, then exited through a side door and walked to a nearby police station.
Stallings was still in his car in the bank parking lot when he was arrested.
He was able to post bond on the Greene County charges before his probation was revoked, and he remained on the on run for a few months, until he was pulled over in Bessemer with marijuana and a gun in the car with him. He also failed to report to his probation officer as required. An attorney hired by Stallings’ mother told the court in Madison County that his house and car had been firebombed, and that he was not making his probation check-ins or court dates because he feared for his life.
Another filing indicates that an agent with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency and the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Alabama also expressed concern about his safety and that the Department of Corrections should keep him in protective custody.
He was sent to the Childersburg Work Camp in November 2002, and apparently walked away in March 2003. His movements immediately after escaping are not entirely clear. Although the details of the case were not readily available, Stallings appears to have been arrested for and convicted of attempted murder in Wayne County, Mich., in 2005. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison on that charge, and after filing a series of motions in Alabama, was allowed to serve the balance of his robbery second degree sentence concurrent with the attempted murder sentence.
It was also not entirely clear if he was actually free at any point between the end of his sentence in Michigan and being incarcerated again in Alabama, or why he was in jail in Greene County earlier this month.
Escape in the second degree is a Class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.