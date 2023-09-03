 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Work camp walkaway charged with escape from 20 years ago

A Huntsville man who walked away from the Childersburg Work Camp 20 years ago was arrested and charged with escape last month.

Elmer S. Stallings III, 48, was served with a warrant for escape in the second degree Aug. 14 at the Greene County Jail. He was transferred to the Talladega County Metro Jail the same day, booked, and released on a $5,000 bond.

Elmer S. Stallings III

Elmer S. Stallings III