‘Wonderful Life’ coming to Ritz

Cinema classic presented as live-produced radio drama

The Historic Ritz Theatre in Talladega

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

The setting is 1946, and the presentation is done just as it was then.

Talladega’s Ritz Theatre brings back a holiday tradition this week, done as it was before the story took over the silver screen and television in more recent times.

jared funderburg

Pell City native Jared Funderburg becomes the lead character of George Bailey in the upcoming performance of ‘It’s a Wonderful Life-LIVE’ at Talladega’s Ritz Theatre this weekend. There are performances Friday, Saturday and Sunday.