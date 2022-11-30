‘Wonderful Life’ coming to Ritz

The setting is 1946, and the presentation is done just as it was then.
Talladega’s Ritz Theatre brings back a holiday tradition this week, done as it was before the story took over the silver screen and television in more recent times.
“It’s a Wonderful Life LIVE” still tells the classic Christmas story of lessons learned and how humanity struggles with the circumstances life presents, with a reach that has charmed audiences for more than 75 years.
“Inspired by one of the most beloved classic motion pictures of all time, this is a live professional production presented with full actor characterizations, sets, period costumes, original music, plus amazing live Foley sound effects,” said George Culver, executive director for The Ritz Theatre.
The production also includes Pell City native Jared Funderburg in the lead role as George Bailey, who said the role and story is one of his very favorites, along with the famed actor who originally portrayed the character, the late Jimmy Stewart.
“It’s ironic that I get to play this part, really,” Funderburg said, adding that the movie was also one of his father’s favorites.
Funderburg went on from his graduation from Pell City High School in 2008 to The University of Alabama at Birmingham, where he majored in theatre.
He said his early interests in theater were tapped while he was in high school, as a drama department had been established for students with the addition of the city’s Center for Education and the Performing Arts.
He performed in several productions in Pell City, while he was also a four-year member of the PCHS Panthers football team.
Since then, he has added many roles in theater in the Birmingham area to his portfolio, and continues seeking these to continue his acting performances.
“The Ritz wants everyone to come out with their family, friends and neighbors to experience this poignant story live on the Ritz stage, when you will be taken back in time to a dramatic radio broadcast of the story as it would have happened in 1946, a decade before America had televisions,” Culver said.
Because of a Christmas collaboration with First Bank of Alabama and The Daily Home, Talladega’s Historic Ritz Theatre is excited to launch the 2022 holiday season with three public performances of “It's A Wonderful Life LIVE: The 1946 Radio Broadcast,” Culver said.
Shows are set for Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m. and there’s a matinee Sunday, Dec. 4, at 2:30 p.m.
“Funding support for this show makes it possible to pay what you wish for tickets, from $5 to$10, to $15 or $20 a ticket, in an effort to make this inspiring and uplifting story accessible to the broadest possible audience,” Culver said.
Tickets may be ordered by phone at 256-315-0000 and are available from the Ritz box office daily from 3:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m., and online at www.ritztalladega.com. Tickets will also be available at the Ritz box office one hour before each performance.
The historic 1946 radio broadcast brings back to mind an era when many people had access to plays, music and entertainment only by sitting around the radio, Culver said.
“This was a time for many without televisions or other means to experience home entertainment,” Culver said. “In this production of the story, the actual theatre audience becomes the ‘studio audience’ as they are taken back to this dramatized radio broadcast of this beloved story.”
The sound effects are so phenomenal they almost steal the show, Culver said.
Culver said having the presentation is perfect timing for the upcoming Christmas season.
“Having done it 2019 when over 1,200 people saw it, it was lauded enthusiastically, and surprised folks,” he said.
The element of presenting the show as it was done by radio in 1946 made the role of George Bailey even more interesting for him, Funderburg said.
“We’re in a position to have the scripts in hand during the show, and that’s so unlike other productions I’ve been part of,” he said. “We’re actually set in a studio just as Jimmy Stewart and Donna Reed were, along with the rest of the cast.”
And that’s how the radio production was originally done, of course, he said.
“After our 2019 success in presenting this amazing holiday show that over 1200 people experienced on The Ritz stage, we felt it was time to present ‘Wonderful Life’ again to kick off the 2022 holiday season,” Culver said. “The time seems right to again share this positive, uplifting story that warms the heart and lifts the spirit. This charming show and its beloved story has a lot of heart. And in the turbulent times around us, we all need a lot of heart, especially at Christmas.”