Woman whose body was found in Childersburg was 40-year-old from Sylacauga

The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a woman whose body was in the Childersburg area earlier this month.
According to Captain Mike Jones, the woman was Nancy Elaine Arnold, 40, of Sylacauga.
"On March 3, at about 10:50 p.m., (deputies) responded to a 911 disturbance call from a neighbor on Cemetery Lane in Childersburg,” Jones said. “Upon arrival, deputies located the body of an adult white female. The victim was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for identification and cause of death.”
He added that the cause of death is not being released at this time, but he did confirm that Arnold’s death was the result of a homicide.
Arnold’s friends and family held a balloon release and candlelight vigil for her in Sylacauga Sunday.
Anyone with any information in this case is asked to contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at (256) 245-5121. An anonymous tip can also be left at www.talladegasheriff.org or on the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office mobile app. Information can also be left with Central Alabama CrimeStoppers using their 24-hour tip line at (334) 215-STOP (7867) or download the P3-tips app. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers can also be reached using their toll-free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP. Your tip may lead to a cash reward.