Woman sought in connection with fraudulent money card use

Talladega police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in at least two cases of fraudulent use of a credit or debit card.
Detra L. Rogers is described as a 54-year-old black woman, standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing about 220 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.
According to Lt. Ron McElrath, the police investigation began Dec. 5 when one of the victims came to the police department to file a fraud report. The victim said he had been contacted by a family member who works for the U.S. Postal Service. The family member said a package from Nordstrom had been delivered to the Talladega post office with the victim’s name on it but the wrong address. The victim said he had not ordered anything from Nordstrom, but when he checked his bank statements, found that he had in fact been billed for a Nordstrom order in the amount of $378.
Investigators found that Rogers did live at the address on the package.
According to Detective Lisa Garrett, until recently Rogers was an employee at the Talladega Burger King.
“Rogers was investigated in reference to the charges, and through the investigation, it is believed that Rogers copied victims’ card information and used the card to make several purchases.”
A warrant charging Rogers with two counts of fraudulent use of a credit or debit card was issued on Dec. 14. Bond on the warrant was set at $10,000 by the Talladega County District Clerk’s Office.
Rogers — who had not been located or turned herself in as of Tuesday afternoon — has a previous criminal history involving 14 guilty pleas for forgery and theft involving checks belonging to an elderly woman that Rogers had been hired to care for. She was given probation in early 2020, but it was not entirely clear if she was still on probation.
Investigators believe there may be other victims whose information Rogers may have obtained while working at Burger King.
Anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Rogers recently should call the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508.
Anyone with an information on Rogers’ current whereabouts should contact the Talladega Police Department at the above number or leave an anonymous tip at 256-299-0011 or on the city’s web site, www.talladega.com.