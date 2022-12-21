 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Woman sought in connection with fraudulent money card use

Detra Rogers

Detra Rogers

 Submitted photo

Talladega police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in at least two cases of fraudulent use of a credit or debit card.

Detra L. Rogers is described as a 54-year-old black woman, standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing about 220 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.