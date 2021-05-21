Woman is asleep in the car, man is lying in the bushes injured, and the kids are playing in the road

Talladega Police and Fire, North Star paramedics and Alabama Power were called to the scene of a bizarre accident on West Street on Monday morning, according to reports.
Detective Jeremy Faulkner said officers were dispatched to a children in need of supervision call on the 400 block of West Street at about 10 a.m., after a woman driving down the street saw two children, roughly 2 and 4 years old, playing in the roadway. The woman stopped and asked the children where they lived. When she went to the house, she found the front door open and no one inside, at which point she called police.
An officer was checking the tags of the vehicles in the driveway of the house when he found a female, apparently passed out, in one of them. The woman said she had been trying to fix the vehicle’s radio and fallen asleep. The officer, at this point, called the Talladega County Department of Human Resources.
While waiting for a DHR worker, the officer heard a voice coming from a wooded area behind the house, and found an adult male in the bushes. The man said he had been laying there all night after falling off a ladder. He then said he had climbed the ladder to cut or attempt to cut the top of a power pole using a Sawzall.
According to the report filed with the fire department, “Fire was requested to help with removing the patient from the wooded area and make the scene safe.”
Paramedics transported the man to Citizens Baptist Medical Center, where he was picked up by a Survival Flight helicopter from Gadsden and airlifted to University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital. Information on his condition was unavailable Thursday.
The fire report added, “Alabama Power arrived on scene (because we) initially thought the power line was live, but further investigation revealed the line was dead.”
Faulkner said Thursday that no one had been charged with a crime in connection with the incident at that time.