Woman is accused of breaking into brother-in-law's house, taking jewelry

Kelley Elizabeth McKeown

A Sylacauga woman has been charged with breaking into her brother-in-law’s house and stealing jewelry.

Kelley Elizabeth McKeown, 45, has been charged with one count of burglary in the third degree and is being held at the Talladega County Metro Jail on a $7,500 bond. She remained behind bars as of Friday afternoon.