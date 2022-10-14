Woman is accused of breaking into brother-in-law's house, taking jewelry

A Sylacauga woman has been charged with breaking into her brother-in-law’s house and stealing jewelry.
Kelley Elizabeth McKeown, 45, has been charged with one count of burglary in the third degree and is being held at the Talladega County Metro Jail on a $7,500 bond. She remained behind bars as of Friday afternoon.
According to Talladega County Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs, McKeown was charged with breaking into her neighbor and brother-in-law’s house on Coleman Bridge Road near Sylacauga on Sept. 11.
Investigators recovered some of the stolen jewelry in a pawn shop and other pieces that had been sold to various individuals.
Tubbs added that McKeown was arrested for unrelated charges Sept. 16. She was questioned while in custody and confessed to the burglary, he said.
According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, McKeown was initially arrested for failure to appear for several different traffic violations, including improper lights, no seat belt, no insurance and driving with a suspended license.
Burglary in the third degree is a class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.