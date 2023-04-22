 Skip to main content
Woman from Childersburg crowned Ms. Alabama Prime

Charly Woodruff was crowned as Ms. Alabama Prime. She'll go on to compete for Ms. US Prime. 

Charly Woodruff was crowned Ms. Alabama Prime 2023 on April 4. 

The national state crowning ceremony took place at the West Charleston Auditorium in Las Vegas. She will represent Alabama in the national Prime Pageants Competition at Walt Disney World in Orlando, which will be held on September 14-18. There she will compete for the title of Ms. US Prime with contestants from other states and the District of Columbia.