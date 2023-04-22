Woman from Childersburg crowned Ms. Alabama Prime

Charly Woodruff was crowned Ms. Alabama Prime 2023 on April 4.
The national state crowning ceremony took place at the West Charleston Auditorium in Las Vegas. She will represent Alabama in the national Prime Pageants Competition at Walt Disney World in Orlando, which will be held on September 14-18. There she will compete for the title of Ms. US Prime with contestants from other states and the District of Columbia.
Woodruff was born and raised in Birmingham, and she resided in Childersburg for most of her years. She lived in other cities, including Titusville, while working at the NASA Kennedy Space Center, and Baltimore, while teaching as a math professor and completing Ph.D. coursework in Higher Education at Morgan State University.
She is a graduate of Tuskegee University and Auburn University with degrees in mathematics. She worked for a few years at Eneos (formally JX Nippon Oil) in accounting and IT departments before transitioning her career to higher education.
Woodruff now has almost 10 years of teaching experience as a Math professor between Alabama A&M University, Talladega College, Fortis College, and Morgan State University in Baltimore, Md. She now resides in Huntsville and has returned to Alabama A&M University teaching mathematics.
Woodruff is an advocate for volunteerism in general. She enjoys volunteer projects working with the youth, education, animals, and the environment, to name a few.
“Charly's supportive and affectionate nature is what the world needs more than ever, and we know you will bring a deep richness and authenticity to the Prime Queen group as well”, said Kristen Ayers, Prime Queen Director of the Prime Pageants system.
Woodruff wants to increase awareness of the needs of our military veterans, aging population, and disabled communities. Her platform is: L.O.V.E.D. (Lionizing Our Veterans, Elderly, and Disabled).
The Prime Pageants Organization is a leading pageant system for celebrating the achievements of women while promoting self-care of contestants during their competition journey. This system believes that women should be recognized for their ability to amalgamate intelligence, individuality, beauty, and personal accomplishments.