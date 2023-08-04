 Skip to main content
Woman charged with theft from Sylacauga TJ Maxx

Shauntae Clemons

A Vestavia woman has been arrested for felony theft stemming from an incident in Sylacauga.

Shauntae Yvette Clemons, 39, was arrested Tuesday for theft of property in the third degree. She remained in the Talladega County Metro Jail on a $5,000 bond Wednesday afternoon.