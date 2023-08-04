Woman charged with theft from Sylacauga TJ Maxx

A Vestavia woman has been arrested for felony theft stemming from an incident in Sylacauga.
Shauntae Yvette Clemons, 39, was arrested Tuesday for theft of property in the third degree. She remained in the Talladega County Metro Jail on a $5,000 bond Wednesday afternoon.
According to Sylacauga Police Sgt. Chris Vinson, Clemons and a second woman went into the TJ Maxx location in Sylacauga in 2021 and allegedly stole about $700 worth of merchandise. They got away with the merchandise at the time, but Clemons was subsequently identified through store surveillance.
Clemons was never served with an arrest warrant, but the case was presented to a Talladega County grand jury and she was in fact indicted.
She was served with the indictment in jail Tuesday.
According to court records, Clemons has at least three felony theft convictions in Jefferson County, with a fourth case still pending.
Theft of property in the third degree is a Class D felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to five years in prison.