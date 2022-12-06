 Skip to main content
Woman charged with theft from employer

Miz Howard

Alesia Key Howard

 TCMJ

A Sylacauga woman has been charged with stealing more than $2,500 from her employer earlier this year.

Alesia Key Howard, 60, turned herself in to Sylacauga police Nov. 28 on one count of theft of property, according to Chief Kelley Johnson. Bond in the case was set at $15,000.