Woman charged with theft from employer

A Sylacauga woman has been charged with stealing more than $2,500 from her employer earlier this year.
Alesia Key Howard, 60, turned herself in to Sylacauga police Nov. 28 on one count of theft of property, according to Chief Kelley Johnson. Bond in the case was set at $15,000.
According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, Howard posted bond and was released Nov. 30.
Court records show that Howard was accused of stealing at least $2,500 from her employer, Home Care Associates, on Sept. 21 of this year. The suspect also had at least two outstanding warrants for bad checks, according to jail records.
Crime Stoppers of Central Alabama issued a be on the lookout alert for Howard just before Thanksgiving. Johnson said she saw the notice and, through her attorney, contacted police and promised to turn herself after the holiday.
Johnson said she did turn herself in as promised.
Theft of property in the first degree is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.