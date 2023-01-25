Woman charged with theft by deception

A Talladega woman has been charged with theft by deception in the first degree after defrauding a bank out of about $14,000.
Shemas Shaninka Reynolds, 37, was arrested Jan. 18 by Talladega Police. She was arrested on a warrant and posted a $15,000 bond less than half an hour after being arrested, according to Talladega County Metro Jail records.
According to Lt. Ron McElrath, Reynolds allegedly made out a fake check for $16,000, then used an America’s First ATM to deposit it into her PNC checking account. While the check was still in transit, she allegedly withdrew about $14,000 from her PNC account before PNC had a chance to review the physical check and determine that it was bogus.
Theft by deception in the first degree is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.