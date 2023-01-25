 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Woman charged with theft by deception

A Talladega woman has been charged with theft by deception in the first degree after defrauding a bank out of about $14,000.

Shemas Shaninka Reynolds

Shemas Shaninka Reynolds

Shemas Shaninka Reynolds, 37, was arrested Jan. 18 by Talladega Police. She was arrested on a warrant and posted a $15,000 bond less than half an hour after being arrested, according to Talladega County Metro Jail records.