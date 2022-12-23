 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Woman charged with fraudulent card use turns self in

detra rogers

Detra L. Rogers

A woman charged with at least two counts of fraudulent use of a credit or debit card turned herself in to Talladega Police Wednesday.

Detra L. Rogers, 54, was booked into the Talladega County Jail Wednesday afternoon after a notice was posted on Crime Stoppers of Central Alabama and on social media. According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, she posted a $10,000 bond and was released a little over four hours after being booked.