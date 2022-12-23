Woman charged with fraudulent card use turns self in

A woman charged with at least two counts of fraudulent use of a credit or debit card turned herself in to Talladega Police Wednesday.
Detra L. Rogers, 54, was booked into the Talladega County Jail Wednesday afternoon after a notice was posted on Crime Stoppers of Central Alabama and on social media. According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, she posted a $10,000 bond and was released a little over four hours after being booked.
According to Lt. Ron McElrath, the police investigation began Dec. 5 when one of the victims came to the police department to file a fraud report. The victim said he had been contacted by a family member who works for the U.S. Postal Service. The family member said a package from Nordstrom had been delivered to the Talladega post office with the victim’s name on it but the wrong address. The victim said he had not ordered anything from Nordstrom, but when he checked his bank statements, found that he had in fact been billed for a Nordstrom order in the amount of $378.
Investigators found that Rogers did live at the address on the package.
According to Detective Lisa Garrett, until recently Rogers was an employee at the Talladega Burger King.
“Rogers was investigated in reference to the charges, and through the investigation, it is believed that Rogers copied victims’ card information and used the card to make several purchases.”
A warrant charging Rogers with two counts of fraudulent use of a credit or debit card was issued on Dec. 14.
Rogers has a previous criminal history involving 15 guilty pleas for forgery and theft involving checks belonging to an elderly woman that Rogers had been hired to care for. She was sentenced to 85 months, suspended, 24 months probation in September 2020.
In January of this year, she violated her probation by attempting to steal three pairs of jeans and half a gallon of milk from the Talladega Wal-Mart, then carrying them to the customer service window to try and exchange them without every having paid for them in the first place. She was sentenced to 45 days in jail for violating the terms of her probation, according to court records.
Investigators believe there may be other victims whose information Rogers may have obtained while working at Burger King.
Anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Rogers recently should call the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508.