Woman charged with burglary at residence on same street she says she lives

A second person has been charged with burglary in connection with an incident on Sulpher Creek Lane, just outside of Sylacauga.
Eunice Yvonne Bluster, 47, shows an address just up the street from the residence she is accused of burglarizing. Bond for third degree burglary was set at $7,500, and she posted bond and was released the same day she was arrested.
Bluster and Eussum Welch were both arrested on land that Welch claims he owns. According to Captain Mike Jones, there is no evidence that this is the case.
Welch was arrested late last month, after he and Bluster had allegedly been living in the house for some time. Welch had attempted to turn the water back on at the meter and throw the main breaker, and had allegedly caused damage inside the house. At the time, he was out on bond for misdemeanor charges after attempting to block access to the property.
Burglary in the third degree is a Class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.