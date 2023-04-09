 Skip to main content
Woman charged in domestic violence incident

A 68-year-old Talladega County woman is facing felony domestic violence charges after allegedly shooting her husband.

Ardis Copeland Searle

Ardis Copeland Searle

Ardis Copeland Searle was arrested April 3 and did not have a bond as of Wednesday afternoon.