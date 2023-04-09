Woman charged in domestic violence incident

A 68-year-old Talladega County woman is facing felony domestic violence charges after allegedly shooting her husband.
Ardis Copeland Searle was arrested April 3 and did not have a bond as of Wednesday afternoon.
According to Capt. Mike Jones of the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call at the couple’s residence on Childersburg-Fayetteville Highway Monday afternoon at about 2 p.m. and found a 68-year-old male subject suffering from a gunshot wound. After speaking with Searle, investigators determined that the victim was her husband and that she had allegedly shot him inside the residence.
“We’re still working on determining a motive and what the exact circumstances might be that lead up to the shooting,” Jones said.
She was arrested at the scene for domestic violence assault in the first degree.
The husband was taken to UAB Hospital, where he was treated for a non-life-threatening injury. Jones said he was already out of the hospital by Wednesday afternoon.
Domestic violence in the first degree is a Class A felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction, in this case, by 20 to 99 years or life in prison.
