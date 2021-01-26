With Zoom audience watching, Robbins is sworn into State House

Ben Robbins, the newly elected member of the state House of Representatives for District 33, was sworn in Tuesday afternoon by Talladega County Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff. Robbins’ wife, Melanie, held the Bible while their 8-month old son, Gabe, looked on.
Since a traditional swearing in ceremony would be problematic at best during the current pandemic, many of Robbins’ friends, family members and loved ones were able to watch the ceremony through Zoom video conferencing.
“I believe this is the first one of these we’ve ever done over Zoom,” Woodruff said.
For his part, Robbins said, “I wish we could all be together today, but I do want to say to everyone that I love you, and I appreciate all your prayers. Now, I’m ready to get to work.”
Robbins defeated Democrat Fred Crum in a special election Jan. 19 to succeed the late Ron Johnson in a district that covers southern Talladega County as well as Clay and Coosa counties.
Johnson represented this district for about 42 years before he died in July. Robbins ran against Johnson in the republican primary in 2018, but lost narrowly to the incumbent.
Robbins said his top priorities in Montgomery will be “focusing on economic growth, jobs and infrastructure,” including broadband.
The Alabama State Legislature is scheduled to convene on Tuesday and adjourn May 30, 2021.