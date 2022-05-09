With spent shell casings on top and gun inside the car, Sylacauga man is arrested

A Sylacauga man has been charged with shooting into an occupied residence in connection with an incident on the 600 block of Odena Road on Sunday.
Arthur Alexander Smith, 57, was arrested shortly following the incident. According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, he was released on a $20,000 bond the following day.
According to Talladega County Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs, the victim contacted deputies, who located a broken glass outer door and recovered a projectile on the victim’s porch. The victim knew Smith and was able to identify him and his car, a gray Pontiac Grand Am.
Tubbs said investigators located first the vehicle, then Smith on Houston Road. There were still spent shell casings on top of the vehicle and the gun itself was inside the vehicle, Tubbs said.
When investigators interviewed Smith, Tubbs said he admitted that he had been at the victim’s residence and had fired in the direction of his house. He was arrested on a warrant for shooting into an occupied vehicle, with bond set by Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth.
Tubbs added that several other guns were recovered inside Smith’s residence and, since Smith is a convicted felon, additional charges may be forthcoming.
According to court documents, Smith was indicted for first degree domestic violence, and convicted of the lesser charge of domestic violence second degree in 2011. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison, and it was not immediately clear Monday when he had been released.
Shooting into an occupied residence is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.