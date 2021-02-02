With Polar Plunge, you can go jump in a lake for a good cause

PELL CITY — The Pell City Police Department is preparing for its second Polar Plunge.
Police Chief Paul Irwin said officers and other members of the community will have a chance to get to chill out for a good cause Feb. 13.
The chief said the event is meant to bring awareness and raise money for the Special Olympics and those with intellectual disabilities.
He said the event will start with a cornhole tournament at 10 a.m. at Lakeside Park. The plunge itself will begin at noon.
The chief said those who wish to participate can make a $30 donation and receive a T-shirt with the event's logo.
Irwin said while the department hosted an event last year, not much money was raised because shirts were over-ordered and community participation was lower than anticipated.
The chief said he is doing what he can to make the event even bigger this year. He said he has already seen more interest from the community this year and several police officers already have said they are participating in the event.
The cornhole tournament will be double elimination, with a $10 entry cost. Irwin said teams and match-ups will be decided by random draw. He said the first time any given team loses a match they will be placed in an elimination bracket.
The chief said the winners of both the winners' and elimination brackets will face off for the championship and a prize pool based on a percentage of what was raised from entry fees. The rest of the money raised will go to the Special Olympics.
He said he thinks the tournament will be a big hit because of the increasing popularity of cornhole in recent years.
Irwin said that after the tournament is over, those who donated to receive an event shirt will take turns having a frosty dip in the lake either individually or in teams. He said people can also join the police department’s team if they wish. Irwin said all the proceeds from the shirt sales will go to the Special Olympics
Irwin said the money for the event will go toward sending athletes to the state games and the ultimate international games .
“The importance of the event is so our community can participate in an international event.” he said.
Irwin said while the Polar Plunge is a relatively new event to raise money for the Special Olympics, it is one of two events in which his department participates to help the cause. He said the department also takes part in the Alabama Law Enforcement Torch Run, which also benefits the games.
The chief said those who may not want to take part in the event because concerns about the pandemic can still make a donation to the torch run through the police department to benefit the Special Olympics. He said those who wish to make a donation can do so by dropping off or mailing their donation to the police department. He asked that all checks be made to the Alabama Law Enforcement Torch Run.