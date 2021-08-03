With moratorium on evictions over, local programs work on ways to pick up the slack

The federal moratorium on evictions is now over, leaving a lot of people vulnerable to losing their homes.
SAFE in Sylacauga and 18 other local partners covering 42 counties around the state have joined together with the Alabama Rural Coalition for the Homeless to form The House 507 Initiative to address the problem.
The initiative is designed to help get vulnerable populations off the streets and out of congregate emergency shelters during COVID-19, according to a news release announcing the program.
It also serves as a long-term permanent housing solution, providing up to 12 months of rental assistance and services for individuals and families experiencing homelessness. As a participating partner, SAFE will help prevent, prepare for and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and other infectious diseases among persons or families who are homeless or receiving homeless assistance in Talladega County, according to the release.
The program is also designed to help keep families together when finding them new housing.
To qualify, individuals or families must either lack a fixed, regular and adequate nighttime residence; be at immediate risk for homelessness; be homeless under federal statutes or be fleeing or attempting to flee a domestic violence situation. The initiative also includes incentives to help develop strong, lasting relationships with landlords and property managers that aid in the placement and stabilization of those served by the program, according to the release.
The HOUSE 507 initiative is funded by an Emergency Solutions Grant COVID-19. According to Executive Director Felicia Jackson of the Alabama Rural Coalition for the Homeless, “the initiative is operating under a equity lens to help ensure that all 42 counties understand and address the overrepresentation of people of color among those experiencing homelessness.”
Residents seeking assistance in Talladega County should call case manager Katina Harris at 256-245-4343 or email harrist@safesylacauga.com or program manager Lecia Whiteside at 256-245-4343 or email whitesidel@safesylacauga.com.