Winterboro, Lay Lake firefighters will receive grants of about $225,000 combined

Volunteer firefighters in Winterboro and Lay Lake will benefit from the FY2021 Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program, according to Congressman Mike Rogers.
Lay Lake will be getting $75,671.42, and Winterboro $148,571.42 through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
“The funding will help the fire departments purchase new operations and safety equipment,” Rogers said.
Added Rogers: “Talladega County’s first responders are selfless. They have dedicated their lives to protecting the community. This grant will provide (them) with funding to bolster community safety.”
Representatives of the two departments could not be reached for comment, but a post on Lay Lake’s Facebook page said, “This was a very hard grant to obtain and is considered a significant win for our department. This will help our department tremendously with our equipment and operations. We are very thankful for FEMAs support and for our communities support. We look forward to using these funds to better ourselves and our capabilities so we can better serve the Lay Lake and Fayetteville communities.”