Winterboro, Lay Lake firefighters will receive grants of about $225,000 combined

Volunteer firefighters in Winterboro and Lay Lake will benefit from the FY2021 Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program, according to Congressman Mike Rogers.

Lay Lake will be getting $75,671.42, and Winterboro $148,571.42 through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.