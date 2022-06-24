Winterboro Education Foundation provides scholarships

The Winterboro Education Foundation presented scholarships to graduating seniors last week. Pictured above are WEF representatives Jamie Wheeler and Amy Peoples, Rebecca Armbrester Scholarship winner Diamond Seals, Ruth Garrett Scholarship winner Chloe Sanders, Daniel Bruno, Killough Scholarship winner Amiya Garrett, Sally Flowers, Becky Golden Squires, Gertrude Golden Scholarship winner Devon Jones, Mitzi Smith, Martin Scholarship winner Jordan Morris, Diane Carr Scholarship winner Traniya Chatman and WEF representative Eric Richardson.