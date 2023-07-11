Winterboro Cheerleaders

There will be some new additions to the Winterboro trophy case when school resumes next month.
Winterboro High School Cheerleaders attended UCA (Universal Cheer Association) Cheer Camp at Auburn University in June for the first time since 1987 and brought home the gold superior ribbon and trophy, a blue superior ribbon, a red excellence ribbon, a Pin-It-Forward Leadership Award, and a coaches award.
They were competing against more than 500 cheerleaders from 27 different schools. Learning new stunts, cheers, dances, and band chants, the WHS cheerleaders Autumn Smith, Maddie Martin, Bella Hutton (captain), Scotlyn Griffin, and Kerri Stephens are all ‘excited to perform this fall cheering on the Bulldogs!’ according to assistant coach Cazyla Lackey. Coach Shea Needham is in her second year with the squad.