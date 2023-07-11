Winterboro Cheerleaders

 Skip to main content
There will be some new additions to the Winterboro trophy case when school resumes next month.

Winterboro High School Cheerleaders attended UCA (Universal Cheer Association) Cheer Camp at Auburn University in June for the first time since 1987 and brought home the gold superior ribbon and trophy, a blue superior ribbon, a red excellence ribbon, a Pin-It-Forward Leadership Award, and a coaches award.