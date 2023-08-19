 Skip to main content
Winterboro athletics fundraiser to be held today

The tenth annual Winterboro Athletic Boosters Draw Down is being held later this afternoon (Saturday).

Tickets are $100, but will buy you a chance at a $10,000 grand prize, as well as two free dinners. All proceeds go to benefit the various athletics programs at Winterboro High School.