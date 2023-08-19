Winterboro athletics fundraiser to be held today

The tenth annual Winterboro Athletic Boosters Draw Down is being held later this afternoon (Saturday).
Tickets are $100, but will buy you a chance at a $10,000 grand prize, as well as two free dinners. All proceeds go to benefit the various athletics programs at Winterboro High School.
The festivities begin in the Winterboro High School gym at 5:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. A “draw down” involves the calling out of ticket numbers, but contrary to the usual scheme of things, those whose tickets are called out generally don’t win anything. At the end, if your number hasn’t been called, you’re a winner of whatever’s being offered.
For more information or for tickets, please call Brian Hutton at 256-375-6068 or Tina Wheeler at 256-493-3626.