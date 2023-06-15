Wilby Wallace funeral today

A towering figure in the history of Talladega passed away last week.
Funeral services will be held today at 1 at Mt. Canaan Baptist Church for Wilby Wallace Jr., who died June 9 at the age of 88.
Wallace was born Sept. 9, 1934, son of Wilby Wallace and Georgia Davis Wallace of Talladega. He was the eighth of 14 children. He was a member of the Greater Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church at a young age and later joined Mt. Canaan Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and sang with the male chorus and senior adult choir, according to his obituary.
After attending Westside High School for a time, he graduated from Talladega County Training School. During his lifetime, he held jobs at Kimberly Clark Corp., Newberry Foundry, Talladega City Schools, Jim Pruitt Automotive and the State of Alabama.
Most notably, he served as the first African American police officer in the city of Talladega and had the distinction of serving, on an interim basis, as the first African American police chief for the city of Talladega.
Current Talladega leaders spoke highly of Wallace’s accomplishments and his place in local history.
“Wilby Wallace was a dear friend and a wonderful person. He will be fondly remembered as a dedicated leader who consistently sought to improve and uplift our community. He earned his place in history relatively early in life, and continued to contribute selflessly to Talladega for decades,” said Talladega City Council President and Mt. Canaan pastor Dr. Horace Patterson.
City Manager Seddrick Hill added, “While Mr. Wallace will be remembered for breaking color barriers, he will also be remembered for his commitment to God, family and community. The City of Talladega is fortunate to have had such an exemplary citizen whose work reached beyond our community’s boundaries and positively impacted our entire state.”
After Wallace’s service as police chief, it would be more than half a century before the department had its second African American executive, Chief Diane Thomas. Wallace was present for her swearing-in last year.
“By aiming high, working diligently and maintaining excellent standards, Mr. Wallace made it possible for me and for countless other African Americans in law enforcement to advance in our careers,” Thomas said. “In addition, he was instrumental in the passing of numerous bills related to police work and the establishment of the first police academy in Alabama.”
In a 2014 interview with the Daily Home, Wallace explained that after serving in the U.S. Army in Korea, he attended the Tuskegee Institute and earned a degree in forestry, only to find that there were no forestry jobs open to Black people at that time.
“I had an opportunity to go to Memphis to work as a railroad detective, but my mother didn’t want me to go, she thought it would be too dangerous,” he said. So he went to Talladega Mayor Dr. J. L. Hardwick and got a job in the police department.
Wallace explained that there were two or three other nominal Black police officers at the time, but they functioned more as security guards than actual police officers.
“They didn’t have any arrest authority,” he said. “So I was the first African-American Talladega police officer that could actually put people in jail.”
His first arrest was a prominent white man known as Hog-Eye, who he picked up for public drunkenness.
“He called me every name in the book, and I just smiled,” Wallace said. Back then, “the only people getting arrested were poor white folks and Black folks.”
That soon began to change. “We wanted to do right, not just pick on folks,” he said.
He eventually worked his way up through the ranks, serving as chief for three years in the early 1970s, during which time he helped establish the department’s detective division. After that, he was appointed by Gov. George Wallace (who he first met in the 1950s) as a founding member of the Alabama Law Enforcement Planning Agency for this part of the state.
In that capacity, he was responsible for implementing state and federal funding partnerships, and was able to secure funding for Talladega College. He was also a charter member of the Alabama Crime Victims Commission. After retiring from his career in law enforcement, Wallace also became the first Black assistant commissioner of the state Department of Corrections, then eventually worked his way up to the head of that department as well.
He served under governors Guy Hunt, Jim Folsom Jr., Fob James and Don Siegelman. As corrections commissioner, Wallace oversaw a $200 million budget, got several new prisons built and witnessed four executions. But his proudest accomplishment was the establishment of a boot camp for juvenile offenders near Childersburg.
After retiring from the DOC in 1997, he took on a new job as the Talladega City School Systems first full time truancy officer, a position he held well into the second decade of the 21st century. He also served as a member of the Talladega Airport Board for more than two decades.
According to his obituary, Wallace enjoyed hunting, fishing, working in his yard and gardening.
Survivors include his wife of nearly 41 years, Hattie M. Wallace; two daughters, Pamela Y. Wallace (Walter) Dates and Regina Bowie; four sons, Gregory (Casandra) Wilson, Wilby Wallace, III, Conrad (Vicky) Ragland and Fitzgerald Wallace; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; three sisters, Edna Wynn, Mary Lucille Wallace and Alice Marie Wallace; and one brother, Harry Charles (Doris) Wallace.