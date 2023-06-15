 Skip to main content
Wilby Wallace funeral today

Chief Diane Thomas shakes hands with Wilby Wallace who was Talladega's first black Police Chief.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

A towering figure in the history of Talladega passed away last week.

Funeral services will be held today at 1 at Mt. Canaan Baptist Church for Wilby Wallace Jr., who died June 9 at the age of 88. 