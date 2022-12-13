 Skip to main content
Wifi hotspots can be checked out from library

The Armstrong-Osborne Library in Talladega now has 11 portable Wifi hotspots available to be checked out by anyone with a library card.

The hot spots were donated by the city, and are available for up to two weeks at a time.