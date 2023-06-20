Whosoever Will class serves in many ways

The day was shining bright at the Col. Robert L. Howard Veterans’ Home in Pell City that Saturday morning, but that didn’t outshine the smiles on the faces of the volunteers and veterans.
The heat of the day was building, and likewise steam was rising from the stands of grills, but the burgers and dogs were sizzling and people were chatting and filling their plates.
That’s part of the outreach for the Whosoever Will Men’s Bible Class, based out of Talladega’s First Baptist Church for decades, and continues now, though its primary founders, Bryan Townsend and Lester Massey, have died.
The nondenominational class is well known for its devotion to needs, as it demonstrates through support of causes such as Talladega’s Red Door Kitchen and The Presbyterian Home, along with many others through the years.
But on this first Saturday in June, the class was focused on serving veterans living at the VA, where class members could meet personally with the residents, talk service or family, whatever the topics for the day became.
Most class members say that’s what they enjoy best, the visiting, as do the veterans, who enjoy a relaxing day with the class that keeps them in their hearts.
That’s what class member Michael Scales says — he’s the one who hands out large print Bibles, set up at a table on one of the home’s broad porches where he can meet and greet with the veterans.
He also had copies of one of Townsend’s books, “The Parable of the Fly,” on hand, he likes to share this short read from a member of the class on his visits, too.
Scales talks on whatever topics the guests to his table prefer, and it often turns to Christ’s lessons and how we live our lives, if you listen in a bit.
The class members bring along all that’s needed for a good cookout, and get started early in the day to set up.
As the veterans pass through the serving lines and by the grills staffed by the class members, they hear many words of “thank you for your service.”
In October, the Whosoever Will Class will return to the VA, this time, to host a fishing outing for their friends in Pell City.
As Scales noted, there are many levels of outreach in the day’s plans, one being sharing the class members’ beliefs in their faith, and their outreach, as well.
“We have some Godly conversation going on here,” he says. “That right there makes my day.”
(Editor’s note: Those interesting in joining the Whosoever Will Class may contact First Baptist Church of Talladega at 256-362-8081.)
