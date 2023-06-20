 Skip to main content
Whosoever Will class serves in many ways

The day was shining bright at the Col. Robert L. Howard Veterans’ Home in Pell City that Saturday morning, but that didn’t outshine the smiles on the faces of the volunteers and veterans.

The heat of the day was building, and likewise steam was rising from the stands of grills, but the burgers and dogs were sizzling and people were chatting and filling their plates.