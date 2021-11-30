Whimsical Sylacauga storefront windows are the work of one local artist

Local artist Kevin Whitman, long-time owner of Whitman Gallery + Studio and full-time marketing director for Heritage South Credit Union on Br…
SYLACAUGA — The big, bright, whimsical Christmas scenes on downtown Sylacauga storefront windows are the work of local artist Kevin Whitman, long-time owner of Whitman Gallery + Studio and full-time marketing director for Heritage South Credit Union on Broadway Avenue.
While these window paintings are attention-grabbing and designed to be noticed, he is down-to-earth and quick to praise other local artists for their talents and contributions to the community.
And he is humble enough to say this is a new form of expression for him, but he is happy it allows him to indulge his playful side and his love for vibrant color.
Local artist Kevin Whitman, long-time owner of Whitman Gallery + Studio and full-time marketing director for Heritage South Credit Union on Br…
“I'm not the only window artist in town, this is only my second year, but a friend asked me to do their windows last year, and that’s how I got into this,” he said.
“I want my designs to be big and easy to see from a distance, so I try to come up with designs that people can appreciate in a second or two, like while they are driving by in their car,” he said.
Last year, he was hired by the Chamber of Commerce to paint display windows in unoccupied buildings to provide continuity of scenery, which makes empty buildings more attractive to potential owners.
Broadway Spinal Care will move into one of those buildings soon. Until then, a couple of friendly snowmen and a strand of retro Christmas bulbs greet passersby with holiday cheer.
As marketing director for Heritage South Credit Union he is expected to use his creativity to help the company attract and keep customers and to make its brand name and services easily recognized and valued.
“In my professional job, I'm responsible for our magazine ads, TV, radio ads and I update all of our social media,” he said.
“But the biggest marketing events for me every year are the car sales events in spring and in fall. Tons of marketing is needed for each of those events, and we also have a kids carnival every year for our kids club. At least 300 kids from our community attend that each year.”
Whitman earned a degree in marketing at University of Alabama in 2007, after graduating from Sylacauga High School in 2002. He brings more than 10 years of marketing experience with him to the credit union, and he is grateful his job allows him to use his knowledge of design and aesthetics.
"I get to be creative every day," he said. "I work professionally as a creative person, and I want to encourage other people to pursue their artistic abilities. There are artistic and creative jobs out there, you know, and I love working in my hometown and contributing, and making a living doing what I like to do.”
Whitman’s Gallery and Studio offers workshops and lessons, and offers a selection of original paintings and sculptures for purchase. Visit the gallery's Facebook page for details.
Local artist Kevin Whitman, long-time owner of Whitman Gallery + Studio and full-time marketing director for Heritage South Credit Union on Br…