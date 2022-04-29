While on probation, Sylacauga man arrested, charged with receiving stolen property

A Sylacauga man has been arrested and charged with receiving stolen property in the first degree and probation violation with more charges likely in the near future.
Barry Dixon Limbaugh, 46, and a female companion were arrested by Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies on Sunday, according to Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore, after they were seen in a red, green and silver Jeep that had been reported stolen in Sylacauga. The woman was arrested on a failure to appear warrant, according to Talladega County Metro Jail records.
According to Captain Mike Jones, the couple are also suspects in a home burglary on the 3000 block of Rocky Mount Church Road, but have not been charged in that case as of Thursday afternoon.
The burglary occurred sometime Saturday or Sunday, with the homeowners reporting large amounts of clothing stolen, but nothing else. The homeowner spotted the distinctly colored Jeep and recognized the female passenger, but did not know the male driver. The victim called the sheriff’s office and then attempted to follow the Jeep, but the Jeep got away.
Kilgore said deputies later located the Jeep on Oldfield Road with some of the stolen property from Rocky Mount Church Road in it. The property was identified by its rightful owner.
There was no one in the Jeep when deputies located it, but Limbaugh and the woman were located nearby. The victims identified the woman as someone who had been instructed to stay off their property in the past, and although they did not know Limbaugh, they said he was the person they had seen driving the Jeep. Limbaugh denied being in the Jeep, which had been reported stolen in Sylacauga sometime earlier.
Limbaugh, who was on probation at the time, was charged with receiving in connection with the Jeep. It was not entirely clear what Limbaugh was on probation for, although court records show that he has convictions for burglary and robbery going back to 1997, a conviction for sexual abuse in the second degree in 2007 and several violations of the sex offender registration and notification act since then.
The woman was arrested for failure to appear on a trespassing charge.
The Jeep was impounded and towed back to Sylacauga.
Receiving stolen property in the first degree is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.
The Daily Home does not generally name suspects who are charged only with misdemeanor offenses, such as the female in this case.