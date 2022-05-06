When former AIDB coaches gather for lunch, the stories begin to flow

TALLADEGA — “We’re like a family,” retired Coach Ronnie Garrett said over lunch at Matehuala on the square earlier this week. “We worked closely together, and we helped each other out. And between us, we’ve got more than 300 years of coaching experience” at the Alabama Institutes for Deaf and Blind.
Garrett coached wrestling at the Alabama School for the Blind, where he was also the principal. He was joined by Judy Williams (ASB cheerleaders, girls’ track and Special Olympics coordinator), Don McCrimmon (physical education at ASB), Billy Keel (Special Olympics and power lifting at Helen Keller School), Don Hackney (basketball, athletic director and assistant principal at Alabama School for the Deaf), Bert Haynes (assistant basketball coach, head track coach and physical education at ASD), Jack Harrison (ASB wrestling, junior varsity and varsity) and Leslie Mathison (drove the bus, kept the book).
“People don’t know what life (at AIDB) is like. It’s a great place, great people, great administrators,” Haynes agreed. "And we were blessed with some great athletes, too.”
They all have stories about those great athletes, too.
“We had a good wrestling team, but we kept having to forfeit in the heavyweights. So I had one kid who volunteered to wrestle heavyweight so we wouldn’t have to forfeit. I told him he’d have to cut his hair, and but he said he liked it wild and natural,” McCrimmon said. “But he did it. We went to Oxford, and he won both of his first two matches. Never won another one after that, though.”
Hackney remembered, “We used to change our foul shooters, and nobody ever seemed to notice. Somebody at Donoho, I think, was watching film and noticed it, and they called the officials organization. So we went to play Mill Valley, and changed out our foul shooter and we were called on it. So we took the technical, and we didn’t do it for the next two games. Then we started doing it again, and again nobody seemed to notice.”
Garrett said one of his first tasks at AIDB was to find a speaker for a banquet after a spring track meet in 1965.
“So I sent a letter to Bear Bryant," he said. "Everybody told me I was just wasting a stamp, but he did right back. He said he couldn’t come because our banquet was the same day as the A Day Game. So we moved the banquet to Friday, and he came.
"There was no media there, and it wasn’t a great speech, but he did give all the kids fee Cokes and Golden Flake chips for the rest of the year, and he invited us to come watch practice in Tuscaloosa.”
AIDB was fully integrated at this point, but most of the rest of Alabama was not. Stopping at a gas station on the way to Tuscaloosa, Garrett said the Black students were not allowed to use the public restroom, so everyone ended up getting back on the bus.
On a later road trip, the team was accompanied by the late Robert Weaver, who was buying lunch for everyone.
“We stopped at Jack’s, which had just opened up, and was still selling 15 cent hamburgers," Garrett said. "I guess the guy at the counter didn’t see the bus, because when we went in and ordered 350 hamburgers, he said, 'You’ve got to be kidding.’ I said, 'No, and if we’ve got a few left over, we’ll just have them for breakfast.'”
And of course there was a sense of pride in all that they and their students accomplished over the years. In 1980, the girls track team won a championship before they even had a track to practice upon, and when ASD did get its own track, it was the first in Talladega County and is still widely used by the public today.
“Coach Hackney used to always tell the runners, run hard, turn left and finish first,” Haynes said.
Added Mathison: “I kept the book for Don’s 200th, 300th and 400th wins. I wanted him to stick around and get to 500, but he retired.”
Hackney shot back, “I was only 15 games short.”
All of them were also involved in coaching ASD football to some degree, and had stories about opposing coaches complaining about the bass drum used in lieu of a whistle.
“I had one coach complain that the drum was too loud, and his players couldn’t even hear him afterward,” Hackney said. “He said next time he was going to turn all the lights out whenever play stopped. I didn’t say anything then, but the next time we played him we had two bass drums, one on either end of the field. I checked to make sure that was legal first.”
Haynes said there were many fulfilling moments, but there was something special about watching seniors competing in their last events of the season. Especially when they won.
“I’ve got lots of good memories,” he said. “Being a part of that was really an honor.”
Added McCrimmon: “We were all very fortunate to be at just the right place at the right time.”