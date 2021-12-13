When car takes off after minor accident, bystander pulls gun and fires ... and hits wrong vehicle

A minor traffic accident Sunday afternoon resulted in gunshots being fired into a vehicle that was not involved.
According to reports filed with Talladega Police, a 2011 Camaro and a white Chevrolet pickup truck were involved in a traffic accident at about 4:40 p.m. Sunday on Howard Street. No one appears to have been injured in the initial collision, and the driver of the Camaro got out of his vehicle to use the phone at Benny’s Stop and Shop.
The driver of the pickup truck started to drive off, and the driver of the Camaro called out for someone to stop him. A person standing in the Benny’s parking lot, who had not been involved in the accident in any way, took out a gun and began firing, ostensibly at the pickup truck that was driving off.
The shooter did not hit the pickup truck, but did hit a 2012 Infiniti G24 that was stopped at the intersection and was occupied by a 53-year-old man who was also not involved in the accident in any way.
Although several shots were fired and the Infiniti was hit, no one was injured.
Police have developed a suspect in the shooting, but no arrests had been made as of Monday afternoon.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s website, www.talladega.com.