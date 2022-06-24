When and where to watch to fireworks in Talladega, Pell City, Lincoln and Sylacauga

Folks looking to celebrate America’s independence this year will have several options on at least three different nights leading up to the July 4 holiday.
Sylacauga
The Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce and Coosa Pines Federal Credit Union will host an Independence Day Fireworks Festival in Central Park on Friday, July 1, starting at about 5 p.m. and running until about 9 p.m. The evening will start with music and food vendors, including Ernie’s Hot Dogs and Sno-Biz. Feel free to bring your own blankets, chairs, games and picnicking supplies. Fireworks start after sundown.
Lincoln
The city of Lincoln will ring in Independence Day with an evening filled with events on July 2. City Councilman Joey Callahan announced earlier this month that this year's firework extravaganza is a collaborative event hosted by Lincoln, Lincoln’s Landing and the upcoming neighboring development, Angler’s Pointe. The free event will feature former “American Idol" contestant Mike Parker in concert at Angler’s Pointe at 4 p.m. with the fireworks beginning at 8:30 p.m at Lincoln’s Landing. The two properties neighbor each other.
Talladega and Pell City
There are no observances planned for Sunday, July 3, but Talladega and Pell City will both host their usual annual events on Monday.
The celebration kicks off in Talladega’s Veterans Park at about 6 p.m. and will last until all of the fireworks have been shot. Talladega Parks and Recreation Director Summer Ammons said the event typically draws more than 1,000 people. This year, they will be treated to a DJ playing family-friendly music and a host of local vendors selling everything from boiled peanuts to hotdogs to ice cream and lemonade.
Over In Pell City, Park and Recreation Director Bubba Edge said the city plans to keep its usual plan for July 4. He said the city will open up Lakeside Park and the Pell City Sport Complex for residents to watch fireworks shot from the shores of Lake Logan Martin. Edge said the first fuse for the show would be lit at 9 p.m.
Talladega Fire Chief Danny Warwick also warned that fireworks can be dangerous and that appropriate safety steps should be observed.
“Be aware of children and bystanders,” he said. “Sparklers are not ‘kid-friendly’ and require adult supervision. Have a hose or bucket of water ready in case of emergency, be aware of your surroundings and wear protective eye-wear. Do not light fireworks indoors or inside a container, do not shoot them at other people and light only one device at a time. Maintain a safe distance after lighting and do not relight or handle malfunctioning fireworks. Discard (them) immediately.”